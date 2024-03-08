The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kelly Rowland Finally Addresses the Great Dilemma Excel Sheet

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Kelly Rowland Finally Addresses the Great Dilemma Excel Sheet

In the iconic 2002 music video for Nelly’s hit song “Dilemma,” there’s a memorable scene where Kelly Rowland receives a message on her two-way pager. However, the message is depicted as being in Excel format, which wasn’t technically possible on those devices at the time. In a recent interview, Rowland was asked if anyone had addressed this discrepancy on the set of the video shoot. It’s a curious question considering the oversight, but Rowland revealed that it wasn’t something that was brought up during filming. While the scene has become a subject of amusement and curiosity among fans over the years, it seems the incongruity went unnoticed or unaddressed during the production process. Despite this small glitch, the music video remains an iconic piece of early 2000s nostalgia.

D.L. Hughley Says He Will Never Forgive Mo’Nique

During a recent interview, D.L. Hughley opened up about the impact of comments made by Mo’Nique on his relationship with his daughter. The comedian revealed that Mo’Nique had brought up a personal experience involving his daughter, which caused significant damage. While the specifics of the incident weren’t elaborated upon, Hughley’s candid remarks shed light on the complexities of personal relationships within the entertainment industry. Addressing the fallout from Mo’Nique’s comments, Hughley emphasized the importance of boundaries and respect, particularly when it comes to sensitive family matters. The interview offered a glimpse into the challenges and repercussions of public figures discussing private affairs, highlighting the need for sensitivity and discretion in such situations. As Hughley navigates this aspect of his personal life in the public eye, his honesty serves as a reminder of the complexities of fame and personal relationships.

Mike Epps Says He’s Done With Interviews

It appears that Mike’s recent actions haven’t panned out as he had hoped, as evidenced by his public apology to his wife on social media. While the specifics of his apology have been paraphrased due to colorful language, Mike expressed regret for his words during a podcast, acknowledging the potential harm caused to his spouse and lamenting being misunderstood. Additionally, he announced his decision to refrain from further interviews, perhaps indicating a desire to maintain privacy and avoid further controversy. This public statement underscores the complexities of navigating personal relationships in the public eye and serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and communication in maintaining healthy partnerships. As Mike seeks to reconcile with his spouse and move forward, his apology serves as a lesson in humility and introspection for public figures and individuals alike.