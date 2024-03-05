Indy Attraction Pass: Get Access to 8 Attractions

Indy Attraction Pass

With options for both 1-Day and 3-Day passes, the Indy Attraction Pass grants you admission to seven of the city’s top attractions for one low price. Save up to 50% off individual admissions and enjoy the freedom to customize your itinerary to suit your interests and schedule.

Forget cumbersome paper tickets – our mobile passes are conveniently delivered straight to your phone via text and email, ensuring seamless, touchless entry to each attraction. From the interactive exhibits at the Indy Children’s Museum to the captivating collections at the Eiteljorg Museum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Explore the rich history of Indiana at the Indiana Historical Society, marvel at the stunning art and gardens of Newfields, or get up close and personal with wildlife at the Indianapolis Zoo. Dive into the state’s heritage at the Indiana State Museum, relive the excitement of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, or step back in time at Conner Prairie.

