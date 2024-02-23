Wyclef Announces Fugees Will Resume Reunion Tour Before The Year Is Out

The Fugees, the iconic hip-hop group, are gearing up for a highly-anticipated return to the stage later this year. In a recent interview, Wyclef Jean, one-third of the group, confirmed the exciting news, declaring, “We’re picking back up on the Fugees tour this year.”

Amidst the anticipation for their tour revival, Wyclef also teased fans with insights into his upcoming projects. Among them is a Netflix movie titled “Prince of Port au Prince,” which delves into his childhood and his journey to transcend poverty through imagination. With his characteristic enthusiasm, Wyclef hinted at the compelling narrative that awaits viewers.

As fans eagerly await the Fugees’ reunion tour and Wyclef’s forthcoming film release, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a triumphant return to the spotlight for both the legendary group and its dynamic individual members.