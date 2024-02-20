Raleigh-based rapper CEO $howoutt went viral earlier this year when the music video to his “Fire Drill” Freestyle dropped. Filmed at Raleigh Fire Station 12, the clip racked up over 22K views on YouTube and, after the fire department and other elected officials denounced the video, became the center of an official investigation.
The rapper stopped by the K975 studios to chat with RoyalTea and clear the air about the entire ordeal! Check out the full interview above!
CEO $howoutt Clears The Air On “Fire Drill” Video Controversy was originally published on hiphopnc.com
