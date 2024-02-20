National Gas Prices Rise For 4th Week In A Row

Gasoline prices in the United States have continued to climb, marking the fourth consecutive week of increases. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.26, reflecting an increase of 8.7 cents compared to just one week ago. This upward trend is further emphasized by a 16.7-cent rise compared to prices a month ago, as reported by GasBuddy.

Residents in Oklahoma are currently enjoying the lowest gas prices in the country, with gas priced at $2.75 per gallon, as per GasBuddy’s data. However, on the opposite end of the spectrum, residents of Hawaii are facing the highest gas prices, with an average of $4.68 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s website.

The steady increase in gasoline prices across the nation is raising concerns among consumers and economists alike. As prices continue to rise, individuals and businesses may face challenges in managing transportation costs, potentially impacting household budgets and overall economic activity.