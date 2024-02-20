The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mike Epps on Apologizing to Shannon Sharpe

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Mike Epps on Apologizing to Shannon Sharpe

During All-Star weekend, Shannon Sharpe and our beloved Mike Epps had a chance encounter, putting an end to any speculation of discord. Although no audio or video footage exists, a snapshot captured the moment, showcasing the amicable reunion between the two. Speaking about their encounter, Mike Epps provided insights into their meeting, shedding light on the positive nature of their interaction. While details remain scarce, the photograph serves as tangible evidence of their reconciliation, dispelling any rumors of animosity. This impromptu meeting between Sharpe and Epps during the All-Star weekend highlights the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

Lionel Ritchie on The Greatest Night In Pop

A captivating documentary titled “The Greatest Night In Pop: The Untold Story of We Are The World” has landed on Netflix, offering a riveting behind-the-scenes glimpse into the iconic recording session. Combining original footage from the historic night of “We Are The World” with contemporary interviews from key figures such as Lionel Richie, the documentary provides a comprehensive exploration of the legendary event. Delving into untold stories and unseen moments, viewers are treated to a rich tapestry of insights and revelations surrounding the making of this groundbreaking song. With its unique blend of archival material and fresh perspectives, “The Greatest Night In Pop” offers a must-watch experience for fans of music history and aficionados of iconic cultural moments.

Kelly Rowland On Shooting An Erotic Scene In New Movie

Kelly Rowland takes the spotlight in Tyler Perry’s latest project, an erotic thriller titled “Mea Culpa,” set to debut this Friday on Netflix. Anticipation is high for the film, especially following teasers of a particularly steamy scene. Sherri Shepherd recently quizzed Rowland about her preparation for this momentous scene, sparking intrigue among fans and critics alike. Rowland’s response promises to shed light on the meticulous process behind crafting such intense moments, adding layers of anticipation to the film’s release. As audiences eagerly await the premiere, the buzz surrounding “Mea Culpa” continues to grow, positioning it as a must-watch thriller that promises to captivate and enthrall viewers with its gripping narrative and compelling performances.

Kandi Burruss on Porsha Returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta

While gracing the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, Kandi Burruss found herself fielding questions about the potential return of Porsha to the Atlanta franchise. The inquiry sparked curiosity among fans, eager to learn about the dynamics of the forthcoming season and any possible cast shake-ups. Burruss’s response, although brief, offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes deliberations and hinted at the intrigue surrounding Porsha’s potential comeback. As speculation mounts and anticipation builds for the upcoming installment of the Atlanta franchise, Burruss’s comments serve to fuel excitement and speculation among viewers. With the franchise renowned for its drama and surprises, the prospect of Porsha’s return adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already highly-anticipated season, promising viewers a compelling and unforgettable viewing experience.