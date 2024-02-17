INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers remember the “Malice at the Palace,” a fight during a game between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons. A man who had a prominent role in that fight, Meta World Peace, whose name was Ron Artest at the time, is back in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ron Artest changed his name to Metta World Peace during the 2011 offseason while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“When I reflect on my career with the Pacers, I think of greatness; I think about an incredible team,” he told WIBC Radio. “I think about a culture of hard work continued by Donnie Walsh.”

World Peace appeared at the NBA G League dunk contest during the NBA Crossover event. He later left the event through the backdoor after a national interview.

“I love that All-Star Weekend is here in Indy,” he added. “It’s incredible that it’s here and that the Pacers brought me back. I think it’s possible that the Pacers could win a title. It has to happen because we all want it to happen. We are all rooting for the Pacers.”

He played for the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and New York Knicks after joining the league in 1999.

The post Meta World Peace Returns to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star Weekend appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Meta World Peace Returns to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star Weekend was originally published on wibc.com