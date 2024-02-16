LISTEN: Behind the Scenes of “Crowned” – A National Basketball Wives Association Event

In this exclusive interview, Karen Vaughn sits down with Tomi Rose and Sabrina Galloway, the masterminds behind “Crowned,” the highly anticipated event by the National Basketball Wives Association. Tune in as they discuss the event’s details, the exciting panels, and what attendees can expect.
Event Details:
- Event: Crowned – A National Basketball Wives Association Event
- Date: February 17, 2024
- Time: 11:00 AM
- Location: NCAA Hall of Champions and Conference Center, 700 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204
Mark your calendars for February 17th as “Crowned” takes center stage during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to network with industry experts and hear from influential speakers in business, real estate, television, film, and sports. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements about this can’t-miss event!
