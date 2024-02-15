The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Usher Reveals That He Proposed to TLC’s Chilli

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Usher Reveals That He Proposed to TLC’s Chilli

Following his electrifying halftime performance, Usher remains in the spotlight, gracing the cover of People magazine. In an intimate interview, he candidly reflects on his past relationship with ex-girlfriend Chili. Revealing his deep emotions, Usher discloses, “I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.” His vulnerability sheds light on the challenges he faced following the rejection, showcasing a raw and honest side of the acclaimed artist. As fans eagerly await his next moves, Usher’s personal revelations offer insight into the complexities of love and heartbreak in the world of fame.

https://people.com/usher-reveals-he-once-proposed-to-tlc-chilli-split-broke-my-heart-exclusive-8580354

Coco Jones Got Flowers From Beyonce After Grammy’s

Coco Jones recently appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show, where she recounted her memorable Grammy night experience, during which she clinched one Grammy award. Following her victory, the singer was overwhelmed with an outpouring of support, particularly in the form of floral arrangements. Among the many surprises, Jones was stunned by the grandiose bouquet sent by Gayle King, a gesture that left her in awe. However, it was another mysterious sender whose arrangement left her utterly speechless. With anticipation building, fans are eager to uncover the identity of this secret benefactor and learn more about Jones’ remarkable journey from the Grammy stage to the heartfelt gestures that followed.