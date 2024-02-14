Usher Records The Most-Watched Big Game Halftime Show
Usher’s Halftime Show has made history, breaking the record for the most views with a staggering 129.3 million, surpassing Rihanna’s previous record of 121+ million. This remarkable achievement solidifies Usher’s status as a powerhouse performer and cements his place in halftime show history. Joining Usher in the top five of all-time halftime performances are other iconic acts, including Katy Perry at number three, Lady Gaga at number four, and Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars’ collaboration rounding out the top five with 115.5 million views. These numbers underscore the immense popularity and cultural impact of these halftime performances, showcasing the enduring appeal of these artists and their ability to captivate audiences on one of the biggest stages in entertainment.
-
Cash Blast!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Drake Trends After In Leaked Nude Video Goes Viral
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024