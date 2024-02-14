Usher Records The Most-Watched Big Game Halftime Show

Usher’s Halftime Show has made history, breaking the record for the most views with a staggering 129.3 million, surpassing Rihanna’s previous record of 121+ million. This remarkable achievement solidifies Usher’s status as a powerhouse performer and cements his place in halftime show history. Joining Usher in the top five of all-time halftime performances are other iconic acts, including Katy Perry at number three, Lady Gaga at number four, and Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars’ collaboration rounding out the top five with 115.5 million views. These numbers underscore the immense popularity and cultural impact of these halftime performances, showcasing the enduring appeal of these artists and their ability to captivate audiences on one of the biggest stages in entertainment.

