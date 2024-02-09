The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mo’Nique Drags Tiffany Haddish

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Mo’Nique Drags Tiffany Haddish

In response to remarks made by Tiffany Haddish in a recent interview with GQ magazine, Mo’Nique offered her perspective on the matter. Haddish stated, “I don’t do business like Mo’Nique and I’m glad I don’t have a husband like hers,” prompting a reaction from Mo’Nique. While the details of her response were not provided, Mo’Nique’s reaction adds to the ongoing dialogue surrounding perceptions of business practices and personal relationships within the entertainment industry. As fans and observers await further developments, the exchange underscores the complexities and nuances inherent in public discourse among prominent figures. Mo’Nique’s reaction invites reflection on the intersection of personal and professional dynamics in the public eye, serving as a catalyst for broader conversations about individuality, diversity, and success in the entertainment world.

Why Usher Prolonged His Vegas Residency

Usher recently engaged in a candid discussion with Gayle King in anticipation of the upcoming Big Game this Sunday. During the conversation, the acclaimed artist revealed that upon learning the game would be held in Las Vegas, he took the opportunity to extend his residency in the city. Usher’s decision to capitalize on the event highlights the strategic mindset of artists in leveraging high-profile occasions to enhance their professional endeavors. As fans eagerly await both the game and Usher’s extended residency, his proactive approach serves as a reminder of the symbiotic relationship between the entertainment industry and major events like the Big Game. The interview with Gayle King provides valuable insights into Usher’s strategic thinking and underscores the importance of adaptability and seizing opportunities in the competitive landscape of the music industry.

Iyanla Vanzant Shares Her Mom Was The ‘Other Woman’

Prepare for a thought-provoking new series hitting Prime Video titled ‘Counsel Culture’ – emphasizing counsel over cancellation. In this groundbreaking show, renowned life coach Iyanla Vanzant and multi-talented entertainer Nick Cannon delve into pressing issues and public perceptions surrounding Cannon, including accusations of being a deadbeat dad. The show promises to offer a platform for meaningful dialogue, challenging societal norms and fostering understanding in a world often dominated by cancel culture. By prioritizing counseling and open conversation, ‘Counsel Culture’ aims to bridge divides and promote healing, highlighting the transformative power of empathy and reconciliation. As audiences anticipate the debut of this innovative series, the collaboration between Vanzant and Cannon signals a commitment to addressing complex issues with compassion and insight, offering viewers a refreshing alternative to the prevalent narrative of judgment and condemnation.

Kelly Rowland on Jay-Z’s Grammy Speech

Kelly Rowland made a notable appearance on the red carpet of the upcoming Bob Marley movie premiere, where she weighed in on Jay-Z’s recent Grammy speech. The singer was asked for her thoughts on Jay-Z’s address, stirring anticipation for her insights. Rowland’s comments add to the ongoing conversation surrounding Jay-Z’s impactful words at the Grammy Awards, which garnered attention and sparked discussions across various platforms. As fans eagerly await Rowland’s perspective on the matter, her presence at the movie premiere highlights the intersection of music, culture, and activism within the entertainment industry. Rowland’s remarks are anticipated to offer valuable insights into the significance of Jay-Z’s speech and its resonance within the music community. With the release of the Bob Marley movie just around the corner, Rowland’s commentary adds an extra layer of intrigue to the event, further elevating anticipation for both the film and her perspective on Jay-Z’s speech.