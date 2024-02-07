The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Run DMC Almost Had A Song with Michael Jackson

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15 pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Run DMC Almost Had A Song with Michael Jackson

During a recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Rev Run, renowned member of the iconic hip-hop group RUN DMC, revealed an intriguing anecdote about a missed opportunity with the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. The hip-hop legend recounted a story of nearly collaborating on a song with Jackson, offering a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. As fans of both Rev Run and Michael Jackson ponder the potential magic that could have been created through such a collaboration, the revelation adds an intriguing layer to the musical legacies of these two influential artists. While the collaboration may have never materialized, the story serves as a reminder of the countless untold tales and what-ifs that pepper the rich tapestry of music history.

Kenya Moore On What Is Happening on Real Housewives of Atlanta

During her appearance on the Tamron Hall show, Kenya Moore, a prominent figure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, fielded questions from host Tamron Hall regarding the departure of fellow cast member Kandi Burruss. Specifically, Hall inquired about Burruss’ comment regarding feeling left waiting for too long. Moore shed light on the situation, providing insights into the dynamics within the show and the reasons behind Burruss’ decision to exit. As fans of the reality series speculate about the implications of Burruss’ departure and the potential impact on the show’s future, Moore’s comments offer valuable context and perspective. The conversation serves as a reminder of the complexities behind the scenes of reality television and the interpersonal dynamics that shape the narratives presented to audiences.

Bobby Brown’s Rock Witcha and Every Little Step Almost Didn’t Go To Him

During a recent interview, music icon Charlie Wilson opened up about an unexpected conflict he found himself embroiled in with fellow musician Babyface. Wilson revealed details about the previously unknown beef, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding their discord. The candid discussion offers a glimpse into the intricacies of the music industry and the interpersonal relationships that shape it. As fans and industry insiders reflect on Wilson’s revelations, the story adds a fascinating layer to the dynamic between two renowned artists. Wilson’s willingness to address the issue publicly underscores the complexities that can arise within the world of music, highlighting the importance of communication and understanding in resolving conflicts. Ultimately, the interview serves as a reminder of the human element behind the glamour of the entertainment industry and the potential for misunderstandings to occur even among the most talented individuals.