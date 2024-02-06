Listen Live
Grammys Numbers Up From Last Year

Published on February 6, 2024

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards proved to be a resounding success in terms of viewership ratings, marking a significant improvement from the previous year. Nielsen reports a staggering 16.9 million viewers tuned in, representing a remarkable 34% surge compared to the previous edition of the event. Notably, Paramount+ also experienced a surge in Grammy viewership, with streams witnessing an impressive 173% increase, highlighting the growing popularity of streaming platforms for live events.

For those intrigued by the specifics, the most-watched quarter-hour of the broadcast commenced at 9:45 p.m., indicating a peak moment of interest and engagement among viewers. The heightened viewership figures reflect the enduring appeal and relevance of the Grammy Awards, underscoring the event’s status as a cultural cornerstone in the music industry.

As the music world continues to evolve, the Grammy Awards remain a pivotal moment for artists, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts alike, offering a platform to celebrate artistic excellence and innovation on a global scale. With record-breaking viewership numbers, this year’s Grammys have once again affirmed their position as one of the most anticipated and celebrated events in the entertainment calendar.

