The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Martin Lawrence on Reboot

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15 pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below

Martin Lawrence on Reboot

In an exciting development, Martin Lawrence is set to star in a commercial alongside Shannon Sharpe during the upcoming Big Game. Amidst the hustle and bustle on set, Lawrence found himself fielding a question that fans have long been eager to hear an answer to – will there ever be a reunion of the iconic sitcom ‘Martin’ Lawrence, known for his wit and humor, responded to the query, sparking anticipation and curiosity among fans of the legendary show. As viewers gear up for the highly anticipated commercial during the Big Game, the prospect of a ‘Martin’ reunion adds an extra layer of excitement and nostalgia to the conversation surrounding Lawrence’s latest appearance. Fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Lawrence’s future projects for any hints of a beloved sitcom comeback.

Usher On Taking In ‘The Moment’

With the Big Game just around the corner this Sunday, the anticipation is palpable. While sports enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between the Chiefs and the 49ers, music lovers are equally excited for the halftime show featuring none other than Usher. As the event unfolds, fans are left wondering – what’s next for Usher after this high-profile performance? The Grammy-winning artist has a knack for delivering unforgettable moments, and the post-game celebration is bound to be no exception. With Usher’s signature style and flair, it’s sure to be an occasion to remember. As viewers gear up for an electrifying halftime show, the buzz surrounding Usher’s plans post-game adds an extra layer of intrigue, leaving fans eager to catch a glimpse of the celebrated artist’s next move.

Kandi Burruss On Leaving RHOA

On the Grammy red carpet last night, Kandi Burruss dropped a bombshell announcement that sent shockwaves through the Real Housewives of Atlanta fandom – she will not be returning to the iconic reality show. The Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur, known for her dynamic presence on the series, revealed her decision, leaving fans curious about the future dynamics of the show. Burruss, who has been an integral part of Real Housewives of Atlanta, hinted at new ventures and projects on the horizon, making her departure a bittersweet moment for viewers. As the news circulates, speculations arise about the reasons behind her exit and the impact it might have on the show’s dynamic. Burruss’ candid revelation undoubtedly adds a new layer of intrigue and anticipation to the reality TV landscape, leaving fans eager to see what unfolds next for the accomplished star.

Jay-Z Keeps It Too Real At The Grammy’s

In a momentous turn of events at the Grammy Awards last night, Jay-Z was honored with the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, solidifying his influential role in the music industry. The iconic rapper, known for keeping it real, took the opportunity to express heartfelt words about his equally acclaimed wife, Beyoncé. Jay-Z’s acknowledgment of Beyoncé’s significance in his life adds a personal touch to the accolade, highlighting the power couple’s enduring impact on the global music scene. As fans and industry peers applaud Jay-Z’s well-deserved recognition, his heartfelt tribute to Beyoncé resonates, offering a glimpse into the genuine bond that defines their partnership. The Grammy night was undoubtedly a celebration of not only Jay-Z’s individual accomplishments but also a testament to the enduring influence of a power couple that continues to shape the music landscape.