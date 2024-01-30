Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024) – DJ, producer and festival creator Excision will headline an all-star lineup of global electronic music artists at the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit on Sunday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King and Timmy Trumpet also will perform at the Race Day concert during the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Performances begin early in the morning on the stage located in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval, with specific set times to be announced.

“The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit is one of the most epic parties of Race Weekend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Experiencing the Indy 500 from the Snake Pit is unforgettable and is a May highlight for many of our fans. This incredible lineup is can’t-miss for music enthusiasts from all over.”

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $55 and $160, respectively, at www.ims.com. VIP amenities will include access to a raised viewing platform located beside the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticket holders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert.

Packages that include Race Day general admission tickets are available. A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $100, while a Race Day general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $205.

Snake Pit concertgoers are encouraged to buy tickets now, as prices will increase as May approaches and limited quantities of admission wristbands are available.

Jeff Abel, known as Excision, resides at the epicenter of an ever-expanding realm of bass music. Hailing from Kelowna, British Columbia, Excision is a longstanding pioneer of the North American dubstep scene, cultivating a huge, passionate community of fans over 17 years of relentless touring. His expansive discography traverses a wide range of bass sounds across five full-length studio albums, 17 fan-favorite mixes and a list of countless EPs and singles, amassing well over 2 billion streams globally.

Under Excision’s event production arm Excision Presents, hundreds of thousands of headbangers attend his events each year. He has created world-renowned music festivals Lost Lands, Bass Canyon and Paradise Blue, along with major regional concerts like The Thunderdome of Seattle, The Armory in Minneapolis, Mile High in Denver and more. Wider audiences catch Excision headlining legendary festivals like EDC Las Vegas, Ultra, Tomorrowland, Electric Forest, Lollapalooza, Shambhala and more.

Dom Dolla, Australian rising star DJ and producer, has received industry recognition from BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong as a “Future Star,” Billboard Dance’s “One to watch” and Dancing Astronaut’s “Break Through Artist of the Year.” He has nominated by the International Dance Music Awards for “Breakthrough Artist of the Year.”

Following a succession of releases like “Take It,” “San Francisco” and “Pump the Brakes,” Dom’s unique blend of house music has amassed more than 300 million streams, Platinumcertified records, ARIA Award for Best Dance Release, back-to-back Beatport No. 1s, U.S. Billboard Dance top 10s, triple j’s hottest 100 and Shazam and Spotify Global top 100 charts.

LA-based producer Gryffin has a magnetic take on electronic music. His debut album “Gravity” topped Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Album Chart and amassed more than 1 billion streams on Spotify. The album featured Billboard-charting hits like “Tie Me Down,” “Body Back,” “Remember” and “All You Need To Know” that would go on to top the dance radio chart. Gryffin achieved RIAA Gold certification on “Whole Heart,” “Nobody Compares To You” and “All You Need To Know” and RIAA Platinum certification on “Feel Good” and “Tie Me Down.” His catalog of music has surpassed 2.4 billion streams on Spotify.

Sullivan King – producer, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter – defies boundaries as he fuses dubstep and rock, carving a place for himself within both the electronic and metal scenes. His unique live show blends shredding guitar riffs, vocals, DJing and pit dives and has been showcased at festivals, including Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza Paris, Hard Summer and Ilesoniq.

After wrapping his “Thrones of Blood” tour, which celebrated the release of his sophomore album of the same name via Monstercat, Sullivan King is heading back on the road to support metalcore band Avenged Sevenfold on their arena tour. Most recently, Sullivan King dropped an official remix for rock band Asking Alexandria and has several collaborations on the horizon with heavyweight names in both the electronic and hard rock worlds.

Timmy Trumpet, an award-winning, multiplatinum recording artist, has forged his way to the top as an explosive electronic music performer. His breakthrough release, “Freaks,” has more than 1 billion streams, accompanying a string of singles to break the 100 million barrier on Spotify. From performances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to the most streamed set at Tomorrowland, Trumpet’s music career boasts an extensive 20-year resume including early beginnings as a classically trained jazz musician.

In 2022, Trumpet threw out the first pitch for the New York Mets-Los Angeles Dodgers’ game and performed his track “Narco” while pitcher Edwin Diaz walked out to the mound. The iconic moment clocked more than 200 million views on social media in 48 hours and sent “Narco” to No. 1 on Spotify’s viral chart in the United States. To add to his impressive list of achievements, Trumpet became the first instrumentalist to perform in zero gravity, thanks to a partnership between BigCityBeats and the European Space Agency.

Tickets for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 and the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 11 are available at www.ims.com.

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit was originally published on hot1009.com