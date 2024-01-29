The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel

The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel

Experience the power of praise at the biggest gospel concert of the all-star weekend, “The Legends of Gospel,” takes center stage. Featuring world renowned gospel artists Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, and Anthony Brown for an unforgettable night of praise and worship. Hosted by Griff from Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, this concert promises to be an experience like no other.

The power of gospel music is undeniable, and these legendary artists have touched the hearts and souls of millions with their anointed performances. “The Legends of Gospel” concert is not just a gathering of talented artists; it is an opportunity to experience a powerful move of God.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness the magic of gospel music at its finest. Join us at “The Legends of Gospel” concert and let your spirit soar as you immerse yourself in an evening of praise, worship, and musical excellence. Tickets are selling fast! Click the link below to get yours today and be a part of this unforgettable event.

Bethany Community Gardens Hosts a FREE Gardening Class Series

Calling all gardening enthusiasts! Bethany Community Gardens is excited to announce a series of free gardening classes that will focus on the art of vegetable gardening. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this class series is designed to provide valuable insights and tips to help you grow your own delicious and nutritious vegetables.

The first class, titled “Vegetable Gardening Basics – for New and Experienced Gardeners,” will take place on February 20th from 6-8 pm at 4702 South West Street. This introductory session will cover the fundamental principles of vegetable gardening, including soil preparation, seed selection, planting techniques, watering, and pest control. It’s the perfect opportunity to learn from experienced gardeners and gain practical knowledge that you can apply to your own garden.

As an added bonus, a free meal will be provided during the class, allowing participants to enjoy a delicious and nourishing dinner while engaging in gardening discussions with fellow attendees. This creates a wonderful opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, share experiences, and foster a sense of community.

Whether you have a spacious backyard or a small balcony, vegetable gardening is a rewarding and sustainable way to grow your own food. By attending this free class series, you’ll gain the knowledge and confidence needed to start or enhance your vegetable garden, leading to a healthier and more self-sufficient lifestyle.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to expand your gardening skills and connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts. Mark your calendars for February 20th and join Bethany Community Gardens for an informative and enjoyable evening of vegetable gardening education.

Click Here For More Information

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel was originally published on praiseindy.com