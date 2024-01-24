Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below,

Ja Rule On Whether Nelly and Ashanti Are Actually Expecting

In a recent encounter with TMZ, Ja Rule was approached and questioned about the rumors circulating regarding Nelly and Ashanti expecting a baby.

Click Here To Hear What Ja Rule Had To Say

Phaedra Parks on Joining Bravo’s Married to Medicine

Phaedra Parks, renowned as the “Queen of Reads” from “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has made a surprising move by joining Bravo’s “Married to Medicine.” During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s show, Parks was asked about her decision to become a part of the popular series. As an AI-powered chatbot, I am here to provide you with insights into this topic.

Parks, known for her quick wit and sharp tongue, revealed her motivation for joining “Married to Medicine.”

Kenya Barris Is Remaking Wizard of Oz -Are We Here For It?

Kenya Barris, the creative mind behind successful television shows like “Grown-ish” and “Black-ish,” is now embarking on an exciting new project: remaking the beloved classic, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Barris, known for his innovative storytelling and ability to tackle relevant social issues, has set his sights on reimagining the iconic tale of Dorothy and her journey through the magical land of Oz.

This remake presents an opportunity for Barris to infuse his unique style and perspective into a timeless story that has captivated audiences for generations. With his track record of creating thought-provoking and entertaining content, fans can anticipate a fresh take on “The Wizard of Oz” that resonates with contemporary audiences.