Colts owner Jim Irsay found unresponsive at his home in December

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was found blue in the face and unresponsive at his Carmel home in Dec., according to a police report.

An unidentified male called Carmel police saying he had found Irsay unconscious at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.

The police report says Irsay had “fallen in the bathroom” and was moved to his bed.

“Irsay had oxygen in his nose, was cool to the touch and had agonal breathing,” the police report says. “I felt for a pulse, which was weak and slow.”

Police say he was given Narcan after a sternum rub failed to work.

“Officers were about to attach an AED to Irsay when Paramedics arrived on scene and took over lifesaving efforts,” the police report says.

Irsay was taken to a local hospital where he recovered.

According to the police report, it is unclear what Irsay ingested prior to the incident.

On Jan. 9, the Colts announced Irsay was being treated for a severe upper respiratory illness. The team released the following statement:

Jim Irsay is currently being treated for a severe respiratory illness. While this unfortunately means he won’t be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible. We’ll have no additional information at this time, and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers.