Local businesses, community members already preparing for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like it’s already NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, even though we’re still about a month away.

The airport has a full-sized basketball court where travelers can show off their skills.

Downtown Indianapolis temporarily has streets named after different teams.

WRTV spoke to business and NBA All-Star members about why you’ll want to start planning for the weekend now.

“30 days from now, this city is going to see a takeover like none other. The beauty of NBA All-Star Weekend is that basketball is an international language spoken across the world,” Diana Boyce, VP OF NBA All-Star 2024, said.

As the All-Star game approaches, local businesses and the city are gearing up for a big match up of visitors and locals.

“We can already feel the excitement building for the big game,” Brent Drescher, Assistant General Manager at the District Tap, said.

That excitement has led to sold out hotels across the city and a rise in Airbnb costs.

“Hotels are tremendously sold out. This is a very, very high-end VIP event — a nonstop party. Events are sold out, rooms are sold out for multiple days leading up to event,” Patrick Tamm, President and CEO of Indiana Restaurant Lodging Association, said.

Tamm says several restaurants and venues are also booked.

“Restaurants are sold out or bought out for special events throughout the day,” Tamm said.

Drescher says reservations aren’t required to get in.

“We have a small window. Friday evening is rented out — DoorDash rented us out — other than that, we are wide open as of right now,” Drescher said.

The best advice he has for Hoosiers is to plan ahead.

“Get out here early because we will fill up in the day,” Drescher said.

