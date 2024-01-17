Ranch Flavored Lip Balm Is Here

Indianapolis International Airport installs full basketball court ahead of NBA All-Star Game

In anticipation of the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Indiana Pacers next month, the Indianapolis International Airport has unveiled a unique addition to its main lobby. A full basketball court has been installed, complete with stanchions, glass backboards, and a meticulously painted hardwood surface. While fans and travelers won’t be allowed to engage in an actual game of basketball on the court, they are encouraged to walk on it and capture memorable photos.

The airport has gone above and beyond to create an immersive basketball experience for visitors. In addition to the court, the terminal will showcase custom basketballs that have been artistically painted by local artists. These unique pieces will be displayed alongside various other decorations and activations throughout the terminal, creating an exciting atmosphere leading up to the All-Star Game.

This innovative initiative by the Indianapolis International Airport demonstrates the city’s enthusiasm for hosting the prestigious NBA event. By incorporating basketball-themed elements into the airport environment, travelers and fans alike can feel the excitement and energy surrounding the upcoming All-Star Game. It also serves as a testament to the city’s commitment to showcasing local talent and fostering a vibrant arts community.

As visitors pass through the airport, they will have the opportunity to engage with the basketball court, admire the custom basketballs, and capture memorable moments. This creative endeavor not only enhances the overall travel experience but also showcases the city’s pride in hosting the NBA All-Star Game.