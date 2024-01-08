The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Praise Indy and the Amp Harris Foundation want to celebrate our kings. Thanks to the generosity of the Amp Harris Foundation and Praise AM 1310 95.1 FM, attendees will have the chance to receive a complimentary daddy daughter family four pack of tickets. These tickets will grant access to an upcoming Indiana Pacers game against the Washington Wizards. It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a thrilling basketball match while celebrating the values and ideals that Martin Luther King Jr. stood for.

Pure Heart Diagnostics Grand Opening

At Pure Heart Diagnostics, their focus lies in offering ultrasound screenings that specifically target stroke and cardiovascular disease risk. These screenings utilize advanced technology to provide accurate and detailed information about an individual’s health. By detecting potential issues early on, Pure Heart empowers individuals to make informed decisions and take proactive steps towards maintaining their well-being.

Understanding one’s health risks is crucial for leading a healthy and fulfilling life. Pure Heart Diagnostics firmly believes in providing individuals with the power to take control of their health. By offering specialized ultrasound screenings, they enable people to gain valuable insights into their cardiovascular health. Armed with this knowledge, individuals can make lifestyle changes, seek appropriate medical care, and adopt preventive measures to mitigate potential risks.

To celebrate their commitment to improving health outcomes, Pure Heart Diagnostics is hosting a grand opening event on February 3rd from 3-7 pm. The event will take place at 5620 E. 30th Street, providing an opportunity for the community to learn more about the services offered by Pure Heart. Attendees will have the chance to engage with the team, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of the importance of early detection and prevention.

