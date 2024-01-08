The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mike Epps On Katt Williams Not Mentioning Him

Mike Epps On Katt Williams Not Mentioning Him

During the close to three-hour interview, Katt Williams expressed his opinions on various comedians, offering both praise and criticism. While it is not uncommon for comedians to engage in playful banter and friendly competition, the absence of Mike Epps from Katt Williams’ remarks has raised eyebrows.

Mike Epps, a highly respected comedian known for his unique style and comedic timing, has been a prominent figure in the comedy scene for years. His absence from Katt Williams’ comments has sparked speculation and curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike.

As of now, Mike Epps has not publicly addressed the situation, leaving fans wondering about his thoughts on the matter. It remains to be seen whether this omission will have any impact on the relationship between the two comedians or if it will simply be a passing moment in the world of comedy.

Could Jay-Z Get His Own Day in New York City?

New York City Council members are currently pushing for December 4th to be officially recognized as Jay-Z Day in New York. This date holds significance as it marks the birthday of the iconic rapper, Jay-Z. In an effort to honor his contributions to music and his impact on the city, council members are advocating for this special recognition.

TMZ recently caught up with another influential rapper, Big Daddy Kane, to gather his thoughts on the proposed idea. As a respected figure in the hip-hop community, Big Daddy Kane’s opinion carries weight. While the details of his response have not been disclosed, his perspective on the matter is eagerly awaited by fans and supporters.

If the proposal is successful, Jay-Z Day would serve as a celebration of the rapper’s achievements and cultural influence. It would also serve as a testament to the vibrant hip-hop scene in New York City and its ongoing impact on the music industry as a whole. The decision ultimately rests with the City Council, and the outcome will be eagerly anticipated by fans and admirers of Jay-Z.

Click Here For More

Oprah Clears The Air On Her and Taraji

During the star-studded Golden Globes event last night, media mogul Oprah Winfrey graced the red carpet and addressed rumors surrounding her alleged feud with actress Taraji P. Henson. In a candid statement, Oprah dismissed any notion of animosity between the two influential women.

Speculation about a potential rift between Oprah and Taraji had been circulating in the media, causing fans and industry insiders to question the nature of their relationship. However, Oprah took the opportunity to set the record straight, asserting that there is no validity to these claims.

As two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, both Oprah and Taraji have achieved remarkable success in their respective careers. Their paths have crossed on numerous occasions, leading to assumptions and rumors about their relationship. However, Oprah’s statement at the Golden Globes serves as a clear indication that any perceived tension between the two is unfounded.

With Oprah’s clarification, fans can now rest assured that there is no beef between these talented women. Their focus remains on their individual endeavors and continuing to inspire and uplift others through their work.

Jonathan Majors In His First Interview Since His Verdict

In his first sit-down interview since the verdict, actor Jonathan Majors appeared on Good Morning America to address a particular aspect of the trial that garnered significant attention. During the trial, it was revealed that Jonathan had advised his then-girlfriend, Grace, to emulate the qualities of Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama. This statement sparked a flurry of reactions on social media due to Grace being a white woman.

During the interview, Jonathan took the opportunity to explain his comment. He clarified that his intention was not to suggest that Grace should imitate these iconic figures solely based on their race, but rather to emphasize the strength, grace, and leadership qualities they exemplify. Jonathan emphasized the importance of looking beyond race and focusing on the values and character traits that can inspire and uplift individuals, regardless of their background.

By addressing this topic on a national platform, Jonathan Majors aimed to provide context and shed light on the intentions behind his previous statement, fostering a deeper understanding of his perspective.