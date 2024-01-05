The Stanley Cup Craze

The Stanley Cup, a long-standing symbol of durability and functionality, has recently taken the world by storm. Originally designed for hardworking individuals spending extended hours outdoors, these cups have gained popularity for their ability to keep beverages hot or cold for up to 8 hours. However, a new trend has emerged, targeting a different demographic: women.

Recognizing the potential market, some ingenious minds decided to introduce vibrant colors like pinks and reds to the Stanley Cup lineup. The response has been nothing short of extraordinary. Priced at $45, these cups have become highly sought-after items.

This week, Starbucks collaborated with Stanley to release their own versions of the cups in pink and red. The frenzy that followed resembled the chaotic scenes witnessed during the Cabbage Patch and Tickle Me Elmo crazes of the past. In fact, one individual went to extreme lengths to get their hands on these coveted cups.