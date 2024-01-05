The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Whoopi Goldberg is NOT on the Jeffrey Epstein List

Whoopi Goldberg is NOT on the Jeffrey Epstein List

In recent online discussions, the Jeffrey Epstein list has been a hot topic, capturing significant attention. This list allegedly contains the names of high-ranking political figures and celebrities who are rumored to have associated with Jeffrey Epstein and participated in questionable activities. It is important to note that the authenticity of this list is still under scrutiny.

It is worth mentioning that a fake list had circulated previously, causing confusion and misinformation. One notable individual affected by this misinformation was Whoopi Goldberg, whose name erroneously appeared on the fake list. To address the situation, Whoopi Goldberg took the opportunity to clarify the matter on The View, a popular talk show.

Ron Isley On How Much It Cost Him To Get Beyonce On His Song

Renowned musician Ron Isley recently expressed his admiration for Beyoncé’s generosity during their collaboration on the song “Make Me Say It Again Girl.” Isley praised Beyoncé for her incredible talent and her willingness to contribute her skills to the project. Their collaboration undoubtedly resulted in a remarkable musical experience.

Are We Getting A ‘Girlfriend’s’ Reboot?

During a recent appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s show, Kelsey Grammar, best known for his role as Frasier on Cheers, discussed his involvement in producing popular TV shows, including “Girlfriends.” Shepherd took the opportunity to ask Grammar about the possibility of a “Girlfriends” reboot, much to the excitement of fans. While Grammar didn’t provide a definitive answer, his presence on the show and the discussion surrounding a potential reboot have sparked speculation and anticipation among fans of the beloved series. Only time will tell if “Girlfriends” will make a comeback, but the conversation has certainly reignited interest in the show.