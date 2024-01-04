Unclaimed $1M Lottery Ticket To Expire Soon

If you played the Powerball in Kentucky last July, you might want to recheck your numbers. There’s one unclaimed ticket out there that’s worth $1 million. What’s more is the ticket, which was sold in Pendleton, will lose its value if it isn’t redeemed by January 12th, lottery officials say. If no one steps forward, the money will be placed in Kentucky’s Unclaimed Prize Fund, which is used to support the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, Harville says.

