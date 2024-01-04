Listen Live
Entertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Katt Williams Unleashes on EVERYBODY!

Published on January 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Karen Vaughn The Fix

Source: Urban One / Radio One

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Katt Williams Unleashes on EVERYBODY!!!

Comedian Katt Williams is coming to Indy on April 6th. Before he gets here, he stopped by Shannon Sharpe’s podcast and unleashed a fury on ALL of your favorite comedians, except one. Let’s start with Cedric the Entertainer. Katt is accusing Cedric of stealing a joke from him.

 

RELATED TAGS

Katt Williams

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close