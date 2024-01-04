The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Katt Williams Unleashes on EVERYBODY!

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Katt Williams Unleashes on EVERYBODY!!!

Comedian Katt Williams is coming to Indy on April 6th. Before he gets here, he stopped by Shannon Sharpe’s podcast and unleashed a fury on ALL of your favorite comedians, except one. Let’s start with Cedric the Entertainer. Katt is accusing Cedric of stealing a joke from him.