The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Nicki Minaj Gives Kelly and Mark Nicknames

Nicki Minaj Gives Kelly and Mark Nicknames

Rapper Nicki Minaj was on Live with Kelly and Mark promoting her new #1 album, Pink Friday 2. Nicki became the first female rapper to debut at #1 on the Billboard chart three times. Nicki said that when she was in high school she use to give her classmates nicknames. Kelly asked Nicki to give her and Mark

nicknames.

Mariah Carey Single for The Holidays?

Rumors are swirling that Mariah Carey and her longtime boo and former dancer, Bryan Tanka, are no longer together. The couple have been together for 7 years and Bryan is usually her Creative Director for her shows. For Mariah’s recent tour he was nowhere to be seen and Debbie Allen was the tour Creative Director. Bryan also did not accompany Mariah and the kids to her annual trip to Aspen.

Ray J Wants The Blogs To Have Some Balance

Ray J’s wife, Princess Love,is on the verge of winning $5 million in the World Championship Poker Tournament. There are only 45 people left in the tournament and Princess Love is the only Black woman left in the tournament. Proud husband, Ray J shared the news with a few blogs and he felt the story was not getting the attention it required because there was no drama.

Fans Break Beyonce’s Website

A rumor worked its way through the Beehive that Beyonce was releasing new visuals from her Renaissance album and fans went crazy Start ok, ok….end is not over. Well it appears fans got a lil excited because the rumor was a little exaggerated. Beyonce’s Renaissance movie is opening in more countries. That’s

all.