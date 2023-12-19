Listen Live
Lifestyle

Airport Worker Wins $20 Million Lottery Prize On Lunch Break

Published on December 19, 2023

Imagine going on your lunch break only to find out you never have to work again. That’s what happened to one airport worker who won a $20 million jackpot on a scratch-off ticket during his break.
The airport worker works as a skycap at a Bay Area airport. He said winning is the biggest rush I have had in my life and says he wants to buy his wife a house with the money.

