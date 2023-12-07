The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Andre 3000 Has Heard Your Cries

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.
Andre 3000 Has Heard Your Cries!
Fans of Outkast member, Andre 3000 have been waiting for 17 YEARS for a new rap album and instead, they received an instrumental flute album. Andre knows fans are mad and he doesn’t like that.
Will Smith Confirms ‘I Am Legend 2’ Is Happening
Will Smith confirmed ‘I Am Legend 2’ is happening with Michael B. Jordan but you might be wondering ‘how’ since Will Smith’s character died in the first one.
Oprah Winfrey on Forgiveness and The Color Purple
The Color Purple is in theaters Christmas Day and the red carpet premiere was last night. Oprah was on the red carpet and was asked to speak on a central theme of the movie-forgiveness.
-
Congrats!: Ashanti Is Pregnant, Irv Gotti Catches Strays On Twitter X
-
Inmate Who Stabbed Derek Chauvin Was Inspired By Black Lives Matter Movement: Report
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Take Our Music Survey for a Chance to win $250 + Katt Williams Tickets
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin