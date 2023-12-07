The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Andre 3000 Has Heard Your Cries

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Andre 3000 Has Heard Your Cries!

Fans of Outkast member, Andre 3000 have been waiting for 17 YEARS for a new rap album and instead, they received an instrumental flute album. Andre knows fans are mad and he doesn’t like that.

Will Smith Confirms ‘I Am Legend 2’ Is Happening

Will Smith confirmed ‘I Am Legend 2’ is happening with Michael B. Jordan but you might be wondering ‘how’ since Will Smith’s character died in the first one.

Oprah Winfrey on Forgiveness and The Color Purple

The Color Purple is in theaters Christmas Day and the red carpet premiere was last night. Oprah was on the red carpet and was asked to speak on a central theme of the movie-forgiveness.