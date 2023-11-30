The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Why Was Kerry Washington Called Condom Kerry in High

Why Was Kerry Washington Called Condom Kerry in High

Many of us had nicknames in high school but none as wild as Kerry Washington. Her nickname was “Condom Kerry.” The nickname was revealed during a game on The Drew Barrymore Show and she explained how she got the name.

Candice Dillard Bassett from Real Housewives of Potomac Says She’s Not The Drama This Season!

Candice Dillard Bassett from Real Housewives of Potomac was on the Sherri Shepherd Show and Sherri asked her how does it feel to not be the drama this season?

Will There Be A Golden Bachelorette?

Tonight is the 2-hour finale of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor. If you have not been watching, Gary is a 72 year old widower from right here in Indiana who is in search of love again. Will he choose Teresa or will he choose Leslie? The real

question is—will there be a Golden Bachelorette?