The Fix with Karen Vaughn: There Was Beef Among Jon B, Justin Timberlake and Robin Thicke

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.
There Was Beef Among Jon B, Justin Timberlake and Robin Thicke
Jon B had an album back in the day titled “Bonafide” and apparently when Justin
Timberlake released “Justified” that was the beginning of a lil sumthin-sumthin.
Steve Harvey Said Stop Playin Bout His Wife!
This weekend was The Grio awards and Steve Harvey received the award for
Television Icon. During his acceptance speech he dedicated his award to his wife.
In Case You Didn’t Know-Diana Ross IS The Boss!
Eddie Murphy and Tracie Ellis Ross are starring in a new holiday movie airing
December 1 st titled Candy Cane Lane on Amazon Prime. They did an interview
together that was the funniest 4 minutes. If you ever had a doubt that Tracie Ellis
Ross’ mom, Diana Ross, was The Boss then this clip will clear that up for you.
Fantasia On Her Favorite Song To Perform Live
In a recent interview Fantasia was asked what her favorite song to perform live is
Y’all gotta see these men sing her song with their WHOLE chest. It is probably one of the sweetest things to watch.
Oprah Told Gayle To Stop Begging Jay-Z For Interview
It took a lot of work and a lot of begging to convince Jay-Z to sit down with Gayle
King for their interview. So how did Gayle make it happen?
