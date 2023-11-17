The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Fantasia’s Guilty TV Pleasure

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Fantasia’s Guilty TV Pleasure

Fantasia is like most of us—she has a guilty TV pleasure. Now, while all of us have different guilty pleasures, here’s Fantasia’s.

DaBrat Answers Important Holiday Questions

Ludacris asked DaBrat some very important questions surrounding the holidays.

Gabrielle Union on Coping With Perimenopause

Gabrielle Union was on Drew Barrymore’s talk show and the women had an open

conversation about perimenopause and menopause. Gabrielle shared how she

copes with those emotional flare ups that seem to pop up out of nowhere.

Cassie sues Diddy

Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy. In the lawsuit, Cassie said she met Diddy in 2015 when she was 19 and he began a pattern of control and abuse that included giving her large quantities of drugs, beating her, and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters. Cassie also alleges

that in 2018, near the end of their relationship, Diddy forced his way into her home and raped her. Diddy is denying the allegations His attorney Ben Brafman is calling the lawsuit “blatant blackmail.”

