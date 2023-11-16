The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jay-Z On Whether He Will Get Back In The Studio

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Jay-Z On Whether He Will Get Back In The Studio

Jay-Z sat down with Gayle King a few weeks ago and unseen footage from that sit down is now being released. Gayle King asked Jay-Z if there is a part of him that wants to make music.

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson Officially Addresses Those Presidential Rumors

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed that he has been approached by people in Washington DC about running for President of the United States. Would he ever consider running for President?

Mariah Carey Almost Did A Song With This Legend

Mariah Carey sat down with Jennifer Hudson and shared that she almost recorded a song with Prince. She initially went to him during the Glitter album era asking to use Vanity 6’s song Nasty Girl. Prince said no. So Mariah went to Plan B.

Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Will Smith and Duane Martin Rumors

A few days ago, a former employee of Will Smith was on a podcast and said he walked in on Will Smith and actor Duane Martin engaged in a sexual act. Jada Pinkett Smith recently addressed the rumor.