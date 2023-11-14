Enhance Your Home’s Coziness for the Holiday Season with These 6 Tips

With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s no surprise that many people are eager to create a cozy and festive atmosphere in their homes. In fact, Google searches for ‘prepare home for Christmas’ have increased by +239% in the past month, while searches for ‘Christmas home improvements’ have jumped +144% in the past week alone. To help you get your home ready for the holidays, home decor expert and co-founder of NewHomesMate, Sofia Vyshnevska, shares six simple steps to make your space warm and inviting.

Click Here for All 6 Tips