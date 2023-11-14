Listen Live
Kim Kardashian Shines on GQ’s ‘Men of the Year’ Cover as Skims Menswear Makes Its Debut

Published on November 14, 2023

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Getty)

Source: Getty Images: Photo by Cindy Ord/ Frazer Harrison / Radio One Digital

Skims Men, the latest offering from Kardashian’s thriving shapewear business, marks an exciting expansion in the industry. With a remarkable valuation of $4 billion, Kardashian’s brand has solidified its position as a leader in the market. Skims Men aims to cater to the needs of male customers by providing them with high-quality shapewear options.

In a strategic move to further establish its presence, Skims Men has formed a groundbreaking partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA). This collaboration is set to elevate the brand’s visibility and reach, as Skims Men becomes the official underwear of the NBA. By aligning with such a prominent sports organization, Skims Men aims to tap into a wider audience and gain recognition among basketball enthusiasts and beyond.

The partnership between Skims Men and the NBA is a testament to the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity. It recognizes the importance of offering shapewear options that cater to all genders and body types. This collaboration not only showcases the brand’s dedication to providing innovative solutions but also highlights the growing demand for comfortable and supportive undergarments among men.

Skims Men’s entry into the market signifies a significant shift in the fashion industry, as it breaks traditional gender norms and embraces a more inclusive approach. By expanding its product line to include men’s shapewear, Kardashian’s brand is responding to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

With its partnership with the NBA, Skims Men is poised to make a lasting impact on the shapewear industry. By combining style, functionality, and comfort, the brand aims to empower individuals to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. As Skims Men continues to grow and innovate, it is set to revolutionize the way men perceive and engage with shapewear.

Click Here To See Cover

 

