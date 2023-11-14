Pilot program aimed at cleaning up downtown is showing positive results

INDIANAPOLIS— Monday morning, Harley Hall is cleaning up around Monument Circle.

“Mostly cigarette butts, lids, bottles cans,” said Hall.

Hall is part of the Downtown Indy, Inc. Clean Team.

“One, I’m a proud veteran and I would do it again. I’m helping people and keeping the city clean, I’m proud of the city,” said Hall.

Earlier this year, the City of Indianapolis invested $3.7 million into a pilot program focused on 365-day operations in the Mile Square. Downtown Indy, Inc. was able to increase the Street Team from 12 to 36 people and is responding to requests made by Downtown property owners within a 24-hour window. From Jan. to Sept. of this year, the Clean Team successfully removed just under 6,700 bags of trash from Downtown – an over 550% increase from the same year-over-year timeframe – totaling roughly 335,000 pounds.

“It was important In terms of our dialogue with the city and our stakeholders that we need to do better. We want people to come back to work, we want people to come back downtown and enjoy the vibrancy, the night life, we still want people to see us as we are iconic in terms of convention business, so collectively that was the impetus,” said Tim Boruff, the VP of finance and operations for Downtown Indy, Inc.

