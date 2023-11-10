The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Keke Palmer Files for Full Custody of Her Son

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Keke Palmer Files for Full Custody of Her Son

Keke Palmer has taken legal action to seek full custody of her precious eight-month-old son, Leodis, whom she shares with Darius Jackson. Court documents reveal that there is also a restraining order against Darius due to physical abuse, supported by still-photos captured by Keke’s home security camera. In response to these events, Darius’ brother expressed his disgust on Twitter, describing Darius as an incredibly abusive and manipulative individual who mistreats almost everyone. Keke’s momager, Miss Sharon, felt compelled to address the situation and made a rare appearance on Instagram to share her thoughts. A judge has granted Keke Palmer temporary restraining order against Darius Jackson and sole custody of their son until further notice.

You Not Gonna Catch Jennifer Hudson Slippin!

Jennifer Hudson was CBS Morning with Gayle King and the Crew when they tried

to get into her personal relationship business. Word is she is dating Common

and they have been photographed together many times.

LeToya Luckett On The First Time She Saw Destiny’s Child Without Her

LeToya Luckett was on a podcast and if you don’t know LeToya is VERY funny!

She shared a story about being at home and seeing Destiny’s Child without her and

the moment that really hurt her soul. Listen, Kelly, Beyonce, Michelle—somebody!!—buy our good sis LeToya Luckett a Christian Dior scarf for Christmas!

