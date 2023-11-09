Brandy to Release First-Ever Holiday Album, ‘Christmas with Brandy’

Brandy is Releasing Her First-Ever Holiday Album, ‘Christmas with Brandy’

Motown Records released that Grammy Award winner, Brandy, is preparing to release her first-ever holiday album titled “Christmas with Brandy” on Friday, November 10th. Fans can look forward to a mix of classic covers and original holiday material, making it Brandy’s first studio project since her 2020 release, “B7.” The upcoming holiday album by Brandy, titled “Christmas with Brandy,” will also align with the release of her Netflix movie, “Best. Christmas. Ever.”

