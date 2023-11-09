The Fix with Karen Vaughn: How Prince Inspired Tamron Hall

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

How Prince Inspired Tamron Hall

In a recent interview, Tamron Hall shared how she handled being terminated from the Today show years ago to now having her own daytime talk show now in its 5th season.

Comedian Deon Cole Says He Isn’t Funny All Of The Time

Comedian Deon Cole says people think he is funny all of the time and he’s not.

One Of Nick Cannon’s Babymommas Spills Tea

Bree, who is the mother of Nick Cannon’s son, “Legendary Love Cannon” is also one of the stars of the Netflix real estate series, Selling Sunset. One of the episodes, the ladies were all having dinner when the question was asked, which celebrity would you sleep with?

Tyler Perry Breaks Down On The View

Tyler Perry was on The View promoting his new documentary about his mother titled, Maxine’s Boy. One of the hosts, Sara Haines, paid him a compliment that completely broke him down.