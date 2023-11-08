The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Nia Long On The Support She Received From The Black Community

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15 pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Nia Long On The Support She Received From The Black Community

In what had to be the most unlikely pairing, rapper Jeezy and actress Nia Long sat down for a one hour conversation on mental health, childhood trauma, his pending divorce, her public breakup and more. Nia Long said through her public breakup, she found out how loved she is by the Black community.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen Takes Jab At Potomac’s Juan Dixon

Sunday night on Real Housewives of Potomac, the season opened up by addressing Juan and Robyn Dixon and the infidelity claims. Last season ended with Juan Dixon paying for a hotel room for a woman but claiming he did not sleep with her. Fast forward to this week in Vegas at BravoCon when Andy Cohen opened up with this joke.

I Think Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Listen To The Fix!

So remember yesterday I asked if Larsa Pippen would become Larsa Pippen-Jordan if she married Marcus Jordan? I think they heard The Fix because Marcus had this to say:

The Funniest Family In Comedy Went on a 15 City Tour

Imagine one comedy tour with Keenon Ivory-Wayans, Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans going across the country. Well it happened for 15 cities and according to Marlon Wayans this is what happened next: