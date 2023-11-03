Peep The New Trailer For ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’

It’s been years since the last film to the Planet Of The Apes franchise hit theaters but fans of the classic series are in for a treat as yesterday we were given the first teaser trailer to the next installment to the franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Picking up several decades after the events of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, the latest film finds the apes under new leadership as a seemingly tyrannical king has emerged to rule the dominate species of earth while humans are relegated to living in fear while in caveman-ish conditions. They can thank James Franco for that.

Luckily for them they find a sympathetic ape willing to put his own safety on the line to help them while learning and discovering his own place in the ape world which could prove to be dangerous should the head ape in charge catch whiff of his insubordination. Looking a bit like the OG of them all, Caesar, we wouldn’t be surprised if this particular ape is a decedent of the one that started it all. Could be the twist at the end of the film. Just sayin.’

Check out the trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters on May 24, 2024.

