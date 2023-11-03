Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.
Tiffany Haddish Has A Plan to Snag Her a Billionaire
Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was on Jimmy Kimmel when she shared
the story of meeting Michael Jordan and her plan to get into the Jordan family.
Missy Elliott Says She Had Bad Anxiety When She Hit The Super
Bowl Stage with Katy Perry Years Ago
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will stream live tonight on Disney+. One of the
inductees is Missy Elliott. She sat down with Robin Roberts and shared that when
she got on stage with Katy Perry years ago at the Super Bowl she had really bad
anxiety and no one knew about it.
Real Housewives of Potomac Is Back This Sunday Night!
Real Housewives of Potomac is back this Sunday night and if you remember when
the season wrapped, we found out all of Robyn’s tea AFTER the fact. Karen
Huger-the Queen of Potomac said she is holding Robyn accountable this season
Start 1:01 Robyn likes to hear herself talk.
Mariah Carey Goin Get To Da Bag!
One thing we know about Mariah Carey is she goin get to da bag and this season is
no exception! Mariah stars In New Victoria Secret Holiday Campaign
The singer is starring in the brand’s new holiday-themed campaign, and wearing
corsets, cami sets, slip dresses, and robes.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Pam Grier Reveals Intimate Details About Richard Pryor
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father