Tiffany Haddish Has A Plan to Snag Her a Billionaire

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was on Jimmy Kimmel when she shared

the story of meeting Michael Jordan and her plan to get into the Jordan family.

Missy Elliott Says She Had Bad Anxiety When She Hit The Super

Bowl Stage with Katy Perry Years Ago

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will stream live tonight on Disney+. One of the

inductees is Missy Elliott. She sat down with Robin Roberts and shared that when

she got on stage with Katy Perry years ago at the Super Bowl she had really bad

anxiety and no one knew about it.

Real Housewives of Potomac Is Back This Sunday Night!

Real Housewives of Potomac is back this Sunday night and if you remember when

the season wrapped, we found out all of Robyn’s tea AFTER the fact. Karen

Huger-the Queen of Potomac said she is holding Robyn accountable this season

Start 1:01 Robyn likes to hear herself talk.

Mariah Carey Goin Get To Da Bag!

One thing we know about Mariah Carey is she goin get to da bag and this season is

no exception! Mariah stars In New Victoria Secret Holiday Campaign

The singer is starring in the brand’s new holiday-themed campaign, and wearing

corsets, cami sets, slip dresses, and robes.

