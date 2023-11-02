The Fix with Karen Vaughn: North West is Her Daddy’s Child

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

North West Is Her Daddy’s Child!

One thing about Kim and Kanye’s daughter, North West—she her daddy child! On a recent episode of the Hulu series, the Kardashian’s, Kim shared a story about daughter North West preferring how her father lives than how her mother lives.

Real Housewives of Potomac Is Back This Sunday

Real Housewife of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, was on with Kelly and Mark and gave a little insight into the upcoming season of Potomac. Check it out this Sunday night on BRAVO.

Marcus Jordan Wants His Famous Dad To Be His Best Man

The relationship of Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen-ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, is so weird but not for the obvious reasons. They talk about marriage and their wedding but unless they left us out of something-they are not engaged! The couple was on a podcast where they talked about their wedding—but again-no engagement Start at beginning I don’t think we have a date.