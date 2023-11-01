The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Suge Knight Responsible for Deion Sanders Rap Career

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside.

Suge Knight Responsible for Deion Sanders Rap Career

Suge Knight called into a podcast from jail and said that he was responsible for Deion Sanders career. Y’all remember when Deion was a rapper back in the day? Suge said that he makes no money from the commercial that uses the song “Must Be The Money.”

Tina Knowles Says Beyonce Gets Real Mean Backstage

Yesterday, for Halloween, Sherri Shepherd wore looks from Beyonce’s

Renaissance Tour and had Tina Knowles on as her guest. Sherri asked her what is

it like backstage when Beyonce is going through all those wardrobe changes.

Jay-Z & Beyonce Made Blue Ivy Work For Her Spot on Stage

In our 3rd and final installment from Jay-Z’s interview with Gayle King, he talks

about Blue Ivy working for her spot on the Renaissance Tour.

General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dies At The Age of 50

On a sad note for my General Hospital soap opera fans, Tyler Christopher who

played Nicholas Cassadine has died. The cause of death is being listed as a ‘cardiac

event.’ He was 50 years old. Did you know he was married to Eva Longoria from

2002-2004? Maurice Bernard who has played Sonny Corinthos on GH was the one

who made the announcement on social media.

