The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Suge Knight Responsible for Deion Sanders Rap Career

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside.
Suge Knight Responsible for Deion Sanders Rap Career
Suge Knight called into a podcast from jail and said that he was responsible for Deion Sanders career. Y’all remember when Deion was a rapper back in the day? Suge said that he makes no money from the commercial that uses the song “Must Be The Money.”
Tina Knowles Says Beyonce Gets Real Mean Backstage
Yesterday, for Halloween, Sherri Shepherd wore looks from Beyonce’s
Renaissance Tour and had Tina Knowles on as her guest. Sherri asked her what is
it like backstage when Beyonce is going through all those wardrobe changes.
Jay-Z & Beyonce Made Blue Ivy Work For Her Spot on Stage
In our 3rd and final installment from Jay-Z’s interview with Gayle King, he talks
about Blue Ivy working for her spot on the Renaissance Tour.
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dies At The Age of 50
On a sad note for my General Hospital soap opera fans, Tyler Christopher who
played Nicholas Cassadine has died. The cause of death is being listed as a ‘cardiac
event.’ He was 50 years old. Did you know he was married to Eva Longoria from
2002-2004? Maurice Bernard who has played Sonny Corinthos on GH was the one
who made the announcement on social media.
Source: https://popculture.com/celebrity/news/tyler-christopher-general-hospital-star-dead-at-50/
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Woman Arrested for Helping Mother Commit Murder
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
RECAP: Erica Campbell’s Album Release Party in Indianapolis
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father