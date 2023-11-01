Gleaners Food Bank is calling on lawmakers to address food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS – These days, more Americans need little bit of help, when it comes to putting food on the table than ever before. Numbers from the USDA show just that.

Around 17 million Americans struggle with food insecurity meaning they can’t access or afford healthy food. One person who is struggling to put food on table right now is Theresa Hercamp.

“I am off work on short term and my pay is very bad and just in need of a little bit of a help,” Hercamp and Indianapolis resident said as she was going through the line at Gleaners Food Bank.

According to the USDA’s recent food insecurity report. The number of people living with food insecurity increased by 31% when compared to 2021. For children that rose 44 percent.

Gleaners Food Bank says it expects these numbers to be even higher this year.

“Support for people in need has gone down,” Fred Glass the CEO Gleaners Food Bank said. “The pandemic era support for people through the child tax credit, expanded school lunch and so forth has gone away. The supply from USDA of surplus protein has gone away and unfortunately I think those numbers are going to get worse next time because those were for 2022 and around the country a lot of that support was still in place.”

