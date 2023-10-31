The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jay-Z on Why Blue Ivy Was Named Blue and NOT Brooklyn

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below.

Thriller Gets Its Own Documentary

Showtime announced a new documentary feature titled THRILLER 40. Director Nelson George takes fans back in time to experience the making of Michael Jackson’s record-breaking album and the release of the accompanying short films that forever redefined the music video format. Featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews from artists like Usher, Mary J Blige and more. You can catch the documentary on Saturday, December 2nd at 8p, on Showtime and Paramount +.

Jay-Z on Why Blue Ivy Was Named Blue and NOT Brooklyn

If you remember back when Beyonce was pregnant with Blue, people were positive, Jay-z was going to name her Brooklyn because he said it in songs and he’s Mr. Brookly, of course! He told Gayle King why that changed. In utero they called her “blueberry.” Once she was born they went with the name Blue and the rest is history.

Diddy Responds to Rumor Involving Him, J.Lo and Will & Jada

Diddy was on Jimmy Kimmel promoting his new album when Jimmy asked him this question “When you and J-Lo were dating, the rumor is that Will and Jada tried to pick up J-Lo for a threesome and you wanted to beat Will up?”. Diddy’s answer was, “I don’t know what you talkin about.” Something about the expression on Diddy’s face made this question very believable.

Kelly Rowland On The Secret To Her Marriage

Kelly Rowland shares what has made her marriage of 10 years successful. Kelly talks about doing self work and focusing on communication. Being understanding is another key to martial success. Rowland said it’s okay not to know all of the answers and gives advice on how to be successfully in love. She says not to sweat the small stuff. Click the link to hear what she suggests to do instead and to hear the full exclusive interview.

