Ben Davis High School announces interim boys varsity basketball head coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Davis High School has announced the new interim varsity boys basketball head coach for the 2023-2024 season.

Coach Corey Taylor will serve as the interim coach while Coach Carlisle remains on paid administrative leave during an assault investigation.

According to a police report from IMPD, an assault involving a student took place on the school grounds on Sept. 6.

Ben Davis High School says the investigation is ongoing.

“While the investigatory process regarding Coach Carlisle is ongoing, we respect the right to privacy and due process and will share more information when it becomes available,” they said in a statement.

According to the school, Interim Coach Taylor was a member of the coaching staff that led the Ben Davis Giants to a championship in 2023.

Coach Taylor played college basketball at Eastern Illinois University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership

