What are the Teal, Blue Pumpkin Projects?

As millions of children participate in trick-or-treat and related Halloween activities tonight, there are several efforts underway to make the holiday more inclusive.

One you might notice is the inclusion of teal pumpkins. This initiative invites households to put out a teal pumpkin to indicate they have non-candy items to give away. These items are intended to go to children who have food allergies.

Food allergies affect a relatively large number of children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8% of children have some sort of food allergy. The most common food allergies include milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts.

Many candies include these items, including milk, eggs and peanuts.

