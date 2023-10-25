Illegal gambling ring inside local barber shop shut down, organizer charged

During their first visit in Sept. 2022, the officer received a haircut then asked about the borlette. A borlette is a location where a bookmaker (bookie) sells lottery tickets. The barber pointed the officer to the back of the shop into an office, according to court documents.

In the office, a male sold the officer beer and a borlette ticket reflecting the numbers the officer provided.

According to court documents, on three more occasions officers entered the barber shop and eventually placed bets in the back of the business.

Read more from WRTV here