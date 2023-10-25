Illegal gambling ring inside local barber shop shut down, organizer charged

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces five charges including Corrupt Business Influence and Professional Gambling.
35-year-old Kesny Mathieu, a.k.a. Wilner Andre, faces four counts of Professional Gambling and one count of Corrupt Business Influence after a Indiana Gaming Commission investigation.
According to court documents, an undercover officer with the Indiana Gaming Commission conducted multiple undercover investigations at Nice Cut Barber and Tax located in the 4900 block of W. 38th Street.
During their first visit in Sept. 2022, the officer received a haircut then asked about the borlette. A borlette is a location where a bookmaker (bookie) sells lottery tickets. The barber pointed the officer to the back of the shop into an office, according to court documents.
In the office, a male sold the officer beer and a borlette ticket reflecting the numbers the officer provided.
According to court documents, on three more occasions officers entered the barber shop and eventually placed bets in the back of the business.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Woman Arrested for Helping Mother Commit Murder
-
10 Black Family-Friendly Activities To Explore This Fall
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father