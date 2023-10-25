Listen Live
Suspended IMPD officer pleads guilty to battery charge, sentenced to 180 days in jail

Published on October 25, 2023

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspended IMPD officer has been sentenced to 180 days in the Marion County Jail after pleading guilty to battery.

Former Sgt. Eric Huxley received a 180 day jail sentence after entering a plea agreement this week on a charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. The charge of Official Misconduct against Huxley was dismissed.

Eric Huxley received a one year and a day federal imprisonment sentence in September after entering a plea agreement related to an incident in which he kicked Jermaine Vaughn in the head and face “without lawful justification”, causing bodily injury to that person.

Body camera footage shows Vaughn handcuffed and on the ground when Huxley “intentionally raised his right food and drove it down” onto Vaughn’s head and face.

According to court documents, Huxley pleaded guilty on federal charges in acceptance of a reduced sentence. The plea however, did not protect Huxley from state charges.

Huxley was sentenced to 180 days in jail for the state charge, which will run concurrent to the federal sentence.

Read more from WRTV here

